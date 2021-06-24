5 questions for Daniel Deudney on the geopolitics of space exploration

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 5

By James Pethokoukis and Daniel Deudney

Should humanity become a space-faring species? Do we understand the geopolitical risks that this would involve? How big of a threat might these risks pose to the future of mankind? On a recent episode of Political Economy, I discuss these questions and more with Daniel Deudney.

Daniel is a professor of political science, international relations, and political theory at Johns Hopkins University. He’s the author of several books, including Dark Skies: Space Expansionism, Planetary Geopolitics, and the Ends of Humanity, released in March of last year.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Why do you disagree with the “space expansionism” of figures like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos?

Deudney: For one, their historical narrative of space activity is woefully inaccurate. It leaves out what is arguably our most consequential space program: the use of ballistic missiles to deliver thermonuclear weapons at global distances in very short periods of time. If we include that in our assessment of space activities to date, I have to conclude that the impact has been to increase the probability of nuclear war — a civilizational, perhaps existential, catastrophe for humanity.

This points to a general fallacy of space expansion: It simply neglects the violence potential to be harnessed. It’s like they think that space is good, and so things that are not good can’t be involved in space. So the first step for the space expansionist is to be more realistic and accurate about what we’ve actually done and the enormous potential for violence involved in this domain.

Is that your primary critique? That space expansionists are ignoring how these technologies could be used for ill?

Yeah. And it applies to their larger agenda of making humanity a multi-planetary species. Their argument is that the Earth is vulnerable to all sorts of disasters, so we need to get all of our eggs out of this one frail basket. At its surface, it seems like a good argument. But let’s look at what humanity becoming a multi-planetary species entails.

via Twenty20

First, it would almost certainly produce interstate anarchy. Any colony big enough to provide existential risk insurance will be big enough to become politically independent, at which point we have to expect the same dynamics seen in Earth’s history of interstate anarchy. Plus, the terrain has enormous violence potential because asteroids and space debris move so rapidly, which — along with their mass — is the reason asteroids are so destructive. So this is an environment which is inherently far more violent than any environment that we have dealt with on Earth.

What’s the likelihood that we’ll have wars and violent rivalries in this Solar Archipelago? Well, the issues of mutual vulnerability will be extremely high, and the destructive capacity is going to greatly exceed the territorial, habited locations. So saturation of violence capacity will mark solar-orbital space (though at least it won’t be so quick, because Mars is tens of millions of miles away). As for rivalries over resources, the historical record on Earth is that frontiers are very violent places.

Also, colonies in space are likely to become very different from Earth. Most importantly, the human species itself will start branching — slowly through Darwinian evolution or more quickly through genetic engineering. And so the solar system will be inhabited by species at least as intelligent as us but radically different in their biological character from Earthlings. Look at all of the violence which has been sparked by cosmetic skin-color differences on Earth, and think about what would happen if we have really different species.

Is that your worst-case scenario? Personally, I’d like a space economy with hotels, manufacturing, and asteroid mining. So do you have a positive space story? Or one that concerns you far less, at least?

Tourism, within the larger scheme of things, is really a trivial pursuit.

Many scenarios envision giant infrastructures in Earth’s orbit to do things like collecting solar energy. But just thinking about that as an economic or ecological proposition is insufficient. We have to also think about it politically and militarily because it could be readily weaponized.

And mining requires the ability to alter the orbits of asteroids and insert them into Earth’s orbit with high precision. But once you have those technologies, you have a violence capacity that will be millions of times greater than nuclear weapons. So allowing private enterprise to develop asteroidal mining is like allowing it to have hydrogen bombs. It’s just not a good idea. We should develop techniques to deflect asteroids, but it should only be done by a consortium of states and should not be coupled with economic exploitation.

But we didn’t use nuclear weapons during the Cold War. In fact, we’ve reached agreements to reduce them. We’ve even over-corrected by abandoning nuclear power. So hasn’t the record shown that we can handle new technologies and that, if anything, we’ve been overly cautious?

Well, that would be a long conversation. But regarding nuclear weapons, we have a fundamental epistemological problem: What’s the probability of nuclear war? During the Cuban Missile Crisis, Kennedy thought it was one-in-three or one-in-two. And knowing what we now know, it was clearly more likely than that. So do we look at the Cuban Missile Crisis and say “No problem here” or “We were really lucky”? We can’t solve this disagreement by appealing to empirical evidence. That alone should be very sobering to us.

But without any theoretical presumptions, is it really a good idea to have thousands of thermonuclear weapons prepared for near-instant use? That strikes me as a bad idea — and a very limited adjustment.

So what would you advise the United States to do for space policy?

In my Earth-oriented space program, the first step would be to continue undoing the ballistic-missile-ization of the nuclear delivery system. Our drawdown at the end of the Cold War has been our most successful space program because of its benefit to avoid catastrophic disasters. We should complete that revolution.

Then we should do space science on a larger scale in virtually every dimension, including Earth habitability studies. And sending humans to space should be based on the International Space Station model — instead of a free-for-all for lunar resources, let’s build an international science cooperative base on the moon with the Russians and the Chinese involved as well. But we should relinquish the colonization scenario altogether. No colonies. We have to stop thinking about space in this wonder-struck manner. We need a more sober vision.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Daniel Deudney is a professor of political science, international relations, and political theory at Johns Hopkins University.

The post 5 questions for Daniel Deudney on the geopolitics of space exploration appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-daniel-deudney-on-the-geopolitics-of-space-exploration/