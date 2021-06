Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 21 June 2021 17:38 Hits: 17

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres is urging governments to use a “solidarity or wealth tax” on those who have profited during the COVID-19 pandemic.Guterres shared a tweet on Monday about a report on the wealthy earning $5...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/international-taxes/559423-un-secretary-general-eyes-solidarity-or-wealth-tax-on