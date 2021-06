Articles

Auction house Sotheby’s announced that cryptocurrency will be an accepted payment method for a rare diamond that is up for auction. Sotheby's tweeted Monday about the cryptocurrency sale of a 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/559429-sothebys-opens-diamond-auction-to-cryptocurrencies