Remembering the economic failure of Soviet Russia

By James Pethokoukis

Next December will mark the 30th anniversary of the dissolution of the Soviet Union. On December 25, in a nationally televised speech USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev resigned and declared his office extinct. From Gorbachev: His Life and Times by William Taubman:

Gorbachev started by regretting the breakup of the Soviet Union, but pledging to do all he could to end the crisis and promote social accord. He had tried to transform society because it couldn’t keep living as it had and partial reforms wouldn’t work. He named his achievements: political and spiritual freedom, an end to totalitarianism, a breakthrough to democracy, the turn toward a market economy, and an end to the cold war, the arms race, and the “mad militarization” of the country. He explained why things had gone wrong: resistance from the entrenched party-state structure, old habits and ideological prejudices, “our impatience, the low level of political culture, and fear of change,” plus, of course, the August coup that drove the country “to the breaking point.” Gorbachev understood people’s deep unhappiness with him, but reminded them that fundamental change can’t come without “pain, difficulties, and shocks.” Granted, “much could have been done better, and some mistakes probably could have been avoided,” but he was sure that “sooner or later our common efforts will bear fruit and our people will live in a prosperous democratic society.” This last part was the closest Gorbachev came to the kind of repentance that might have won the hearts of Russians, who tend to prize penitence and atonement.

After Gorbachev’s final address as the country’s leader, the Soviet flag at the Kremlin was lowered and the Russian tricolor was raised. The next day, the Soviet of the Republics, the upper chamber of the Union’s Supreme Soviet, voted the Soviet Union out of existence. Two decades later, typing out that brief history still seems like an exercise in the genre of alt-history.

Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev signs his resignation minutes before a live address on national television on December 25, 1991. Gorbachav said he was resigning after almost seven years as leader of the Soviet Union. Via Reuters/Gannady Galparin

One of the best brief analytical accounts of Soviet Union’s demise is by AEI scholar Leon Aron — a 2011 piece in Foreign Policy, “Everything You Think You Know About the Collapse of the Soviet Union Is Wrong.” (During a recent homeschooling session, I was happy to see that Khan Academy’s course on world history quotes from it.) To Aron, the sudden demise of the Soviet Empire is ultimately a story of moral renaissance, an “intellectual and moral quest for self-respect and pride that, beginning with a merciless moral scrutiny of the country’s past and present, within a few short years hollowed out the mighty Soviet state, deprived it of legitimacy, and turned it into a burned-out shell that crumbled in August 1991. The tale of this intellectual and moral journey is an absolutely central story of the 20th century’s last great revolution.”

The long-run decline and demise of the Soviet Union is also, of course, a story of the economic failure of socialism and central planning. It’s an aspect that shouldn’t be forgotten, especially in an age of increased skepticism about the benefits of market capitalism. I’ve run across several helpful analyses that highlight the poor performer the Soviet economy was.

In “The Soviet economy, 1917-1991: Its life and afterlife,” Warwick University economic historian Mark Harrison notes that despite the industrialization under Soviet rule, Russia started out as an average economy and finished in the same position:

In 1913, by global standards, Russia was an average economy … A century later, at the beginning of the global financial crisis in 2008, Russia was again an average economy. Much happened in between. The Bolshevik revolution … gave way to a Venezuela-style meltdown. After that, the economy recovered, returned to the global mean, and remained above it for some decades. But in hindsight, we can see that the effect of the Soviet system was primarily to lift the level of output by continuous mobilisation. The underlying growth rate of productivity was not lifted, and the Soviet economy never converged on American standards. … The Soviet economy was a product of global wars and of the beliefs and technologies of the early twentieth century. During its lifetime, many other countries made similar or greater social and economic gains with more consent and less violence. On its centenary, the Soviet economy should be remembered but not mourned.

But at least Stalinism led to industrialization and economic development, right? That issue was explored by researchers in the 2013 NBER working paper, “Was Stalin Necessary for Russia’s Economic Development?” by Anton Cheremukhin, Mikhail Golosov, Sergei Guriev, and Aleh Tsyvinski. From that paper:

“Was Stalin necessary for Russia’s economic development?” In short, our answer is a definitive “no.” A Tsarist economy, even in our conservative version assuming that it would not experience any decline in frictions, would have achieved a rather similar structure of the economy and levels of production as Stalin’s economy by 1940. The short-run (1928-1940) costs of Stalin’s policies are very significant for an economy in a peaceful period. Our comparison with Japan leads to astonishingly larger welfare costs of Stalin’s policies.

