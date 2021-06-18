Government Accountability Office report offers more questions than answers on unemployment benefit collection

Articles

A new report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office titled “Preliminary Information on Potential Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Receipt of Unemployment Insurance Benefits during the COVID-19 Pandemic” discusses racial disparities in the receipt of unemployment benefits since early 2020. That’s an important topic, but the report is noteworthy as much for what it doesn’t tell us as for what it does.

The most important — indeed just about the only — data in the report indicates that 80 percent of white UI applicants reported receiving benefits during the pandemic, compared with 77 percent of Hispanic and 73 percent of Black applicants. That has led some senior Capitol Hill lawmakers to charge that “white workers who apply for unemployment insurance benefits are more likely to receive them than Black workers, and this is wholly unacceptable.” That’s a serious charge, so it’s worth considering the significant qualifications GAO puts around its data.

Those qualifications include the following quotes from the GAO report:

“We did not control for other characteristics that could be correlated with race/ethnicity and receipt of UI benefits, such as education or occupation . . .”

“Various factors could explain these differences, such as differences in UI eligibility that may be correlated with race and ethnicity. . . . [I]f certain racial and ethnic groups tend to have less continuous employment than other groups, they might receive regular UI benefits at lower rates.”

“These disparities in the receipt of PUA benefits could also reflect fraudulent claims. For example, in a given state, the individuals who submitted fraudulent PUA claims could have disproportionately used identities stolen from Black or Hispanic/Latino individuals relative to that state’s PUA applicants. To the extent that states identified these claims as fraudulent and denied them, it could appear as though Black or Hispanic/Latino applicants received PUA benefits at a lower rate.”

The last point — that some of the gap could result from criminals claiming benefits using identities stolen disproportionately from people of color — is definitely worth GAO’s further review.

Since the start of the pandemic, we have seen staggering rates of fraud involving pandemic unemployment benefits, with some experts suggesting as much as half of all benefits — an incredible $400 billion or more — could have been squandered. Official government sources conservatively peg taxpayer losses at $87 billion, but that is only by applying the pre-pandemic 10 percent error rate to the massive spending increases since March 2020. In the end, losses “will be higher” than that, they admit. Major states like California have already described error rates of potentially 27 percent. And the drop-off in benefit collection when anti-fraud initiatives were implemented in New York State was a stunning 92 percent:

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consider also the racial and ethnic profile of the top and bottom five states in 2019 in terms of identity theft reports per 100,000 population. The states with the most identity theft reports (Georgia, Florida, California, Texas, and Nevada) all have disproportionately Black or Hispanic (or both) populations compared with national averages. Meanwhile the five states with the fewest identity theft reports (North Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, Vermont, and South Dakota) are all disproportionately white. That suggests some of the gap could be explained by disproportionality in the race and ethnicity of identity theft victims, including those whose identities may have been used by criminals to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits and then were appropriately rejected. That would make it “appear as though Black or Hispanic/Latino applicants received PUA benefits at a lower rate,” as GAO notes.

In the end, GAO states “we cannot determine the cause of differences between groups.” Hopefully, we will get more complete information in the reports GAO will release in the coming months, so we can better determine what is actually causing the gaps they note, including if they are due to fraud or the other potential factors GAO describes.

