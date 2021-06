Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 16:58 Hits: 18

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to assure lawmakers Wednesday that historically high inflation would cool off as the U.S. economy continues to rebound from COVID-19.Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen said that while...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558754-yellen-confident-rising-inflation-wont-be-permanent