Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 18:58 Hits: 20

No demographic left the workforce at higher rates during the pandemic than Latinas, according to new research by the University of California-Los Angeles's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative.Latinas saw a 20 percent unemployment rate in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558789-latinas-left-workforce-at-highest-rate-amid-pandemic-research