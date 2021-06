Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 19:44 Hits: 4

House Democrats on Monday moved to advance the annual appropriations process for 2022 without a budget resolution.House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) filed with the House Rules Committee a $1.5 trillion deeming resolution, which would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/558357-house-democrats-to-kick-off-15-trillion-spending-process-without-budget