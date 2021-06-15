New bills show Congress is unprepared to improve antitrust

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 10:00 Hits: 13

By Mark Jamison

Last week, 10 members of the House Judiciary Committee introduced five new antitrust bills. One would simply change the filing fees companies must pay when notifying the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission of an intended merger. The other four would make the US an unwelcoming place for innovators who want to build dynamic businesses.

The bills don’t name specific companies, but given the size and other conditions in the proposed legislation, they are clearly targeting four companies — Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Alphabet’s Google — that have been instrumental in getting billions of people through the pandemic. These firms are the world leaders in helping people find information and manage email communications. They have also connected 2 billion people who would otherwise struggle to communicate, developed a new e-commerce paradigm, and created an unprecedented, innovative mobile broadband ecosystem. These sound like good things, but apparently some congressional leaders disagree.

One bill, the Ending Platform Monopolies Act, would require that each company be “broken up” in any instance where it uses its platform to sell or promote its own products or services. The bill would also make it illegal for a platform to require business users to buy something as a condition for using the platform.

via Reuters

These proposals should please neo-Luddites who imagine there is something inherently wrong with a tech business doing something that is considered perfectly okay for an old-style business to do. As Alec Stapp points out (citing Morgan Stanley), Amazon’s private label products make up only 1 percent of its retail sales, compared to 46 percent for Kohl’s, 33 percent for Target, 20 percent for Lowe’s, 20 percent for Office Depot, and 15 percent for Walmart. Why does 1 percent of online private label sales merit congressional action while 15–46 percent in the old retail paradigm is perfectly fine?

The American Choice and Innovation Online Act would make it illegal for a platform to favor its own products. As I have explained before, coining such self-preferencing as inherently bad is naïve and demonstrates a lack of understanding of platform economics, where research indicates platform dominance can benefit both consumers and producers.

The Platform Competition and Opportunity Act would limit business opportunities for startups by restricting their ability to be acquired by large, successful tech firms. This appears to be based on the highly flawed “killer acquisition” theory. According to empirical studies, opportunities for acquisition have been important drivers of innovation in tech.

The Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching Act would require tech companies to make their platforms interoperable with those of rivals. This might sound pro-competitive and fair, but in reality, it would slow competition by making Big Tech’s rivals even more dependent on the incumbent platforms. Encouraging extensive network interoperability was how AT&T coopted its rivals and became a monopoly about 100 years ago, which might explain why some Big Tech companies favor mandated interoperability in some form. Ironically, the bill purports to increase competition and reduce the dominance of big firms, but could do the exact opposite.

So how did we get to a situation in which Congress is seriously considering flawed ideas? Governments don’t know how to follow the science. As an article in Nature recently explained regarding government responses to COVID-19, governments generally fail to distinguish between good and bad research. “Politicians may present themselves as merely implementing scientific advice,” the author writes, “but . . . when science meets politics, it can be a case of survival of the ideas that fit.” This appears to be happening here.

This science-confusion problem becomes particularly acute when politicians lead the “research” their legislative decisions rely upon, which also appears to be happening here. The newly introduced bills follow the guidance of last year’s deeply flawed House Judiciary Committee staff report, which ignored scholarly research, embraced myth over evidence, favored disgruntled Big Tech rivals over consumers, and cited regulatory failures as regulatory successes. (See here, here, and here.)

What can be done to improve antitrust and make the US an even friendlier place for innovation and business dynamism? The primary need is for antitrust policies with a longer-term scope that recognize tech companies create ecosystems that may sometimes appear anticompetitive. But what looks bad from a short-run perspective might be essential for driving the creation of the next big innovative breakthrough.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

The post New bills show Congress is unprepared to improve antitrust appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/new-bills-show-congress-is-unprepared-to-improve-antitrust/