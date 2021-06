Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 14:37 Hits: 17

The chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee is pressing JBS USA to explain why it paid $11 million in ransom to a criminal group earlier this year.In a letter released Friday, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) asked JBS chief executive...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557975-oversight-chief-presses-jbs-on-why-it-paid-ransom-amid-cyber-attack