Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 21:45 Hits: 3

The federal deficit in May rose to nearly $2.1 trillion over the first eight months of fiscal 2021, according to data from the Treasury Department released Thursday. Spending from October through May totaled $4.67 trillion, up from the $3.89...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557888-deficit-rises-to-nearly-21-trillion