Did too much economic change cause the opioid crisis?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 19:18 Hits: 1

By James Pethokoukis

For those on the left (and some on the populist right) who claim American capitalism is broken or has evolved in something called “late-stage capitalism,” one powerful and often-cited piece of evidence is the fivefold increase in opioid deaths between 2000 and 2017. Stunningly, 850,000 people died from opioid overdoses between 1999 and 2019, according to “When Innovation Goes Wrong: Technological Regress and the Opioid Epidemic,” by economists David M. Cutler and Edward L. Glaeser.

The argument: American capitalism works only for elites who profit from trade and immigration policies that generate economic growth and corporate profits at the expense of the working class. The result is ravaged communities where despair is so intense that people turn to drugs for relief. In other words, cutthroat capitalism created a demand-driven crisis.

But that narrative doesn’t quite match the findings of Cutler and Glaeser:

In considering demand, we look at available measures of physical and mental pain, despair, and the opportunity cost of time, which is associated with joblessness and social isolation. We show that changes in demand-side factors alone, such as physical pain, depression, despair, and social isolation can only explain a small fraction of the increase in opioid use and deaths from 1996 to 2012. … Taken as a whole, however, changes in pain, negative affect, despair, and economic insecurity predict only one-quarter of the increase in prescription pain reliever use. … A number of studies have examined the effect of economic change on opioid use and abuse. The general finding confirms the results above: economic change over the past few decades is related to opioid overdose deaths, but the impact of economic changes on the rise in overall opioid use is modest.

Rather than demand, the story of the opioid crisis seems mostly to be one of supply. Again, Cutler and Glaeser:

The dominant changes in opioid supply started with modest technological and marketing innovations in the legal sector, which was followed by a burst of entrepreneurship in the illegal sector. In the legal market, physicians who cared about treating the impaired were persuaded by a time release system and a highly effective-marketing campaign that the new opioids were truly safer than the older ones, and they started prescribing. While the opioid crisis did not begin with supply shifts in the illegal market, technological and institutional changes within that market furthered the epidemic. The introduction of fentanyl and the rise of Asian fentanyl exports appears to be a narcotic variant of the China trade shock, where declining transport costs and East Asian industrial expertise flooded American markets and displaced the opium producers of Mexico.

It’s a really great paper that explains the crisis. What’s not so great is its downer conclusion:

America’s battle with opioids is not over. A movement to aid a population suffering from chronic pain has become a national crisis, with pain, despair, and entrepreneurship mixed in an unholy brew. The government may assert its authority over legal opioids, but it seems unable to stem most of the current illegal market supply, which increasingly comes in small shipments from Asia or Mexico. Even a pandemic could not slow the deaths from opioid drugs.

The post Did too much economic change cause the opioid crisis? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/did-too-much-economic-change-cause-the-opioid-crisis/