They promised us a 15-hour workweek and instead we got . . . longer and better lives

By James Pethokoukis

A common misunderstanding about the 1935 birth of the Social Security system was that it was designed so that few Americans would actually collect old-age benefits — or at least not much. After all, the retirement age was 65, and life expectancy was just 58 for men and 62 for women.

But those life expectancy numbers refer to life expectancy at birth, which was low by today’s standards due to high rates of infant mortality. But Social Security looks far more generous by using a different measure: life expectancy after attainment of adulthood. As the Social Security Administration points out, there were nearly 8 million Americans aged 65 or older in 1935, and men who reached 65 — and back then 54 percent of men who made it to 21 would make it to 65 — could expect to collect 13 years of benefits. (Today that number is 18 years).

But one element of this urban myth is correct: Lifespans are longer than what many experts expected back in the 1930s. And one of those people was famed economist John Maynard Keynes. In “The 15-hour week: Keynes’s prediction revisited,” University of Warwick economist Nicholas Crafts notes that given what experts were saying at the time, Keynes wouldn’t have expected life expectancy at birth to climb to current levels of 79 for UK men and 83 for UK women. Probably more like 70.

That current lifespan expectation allows a different perspective on his famous 1930 essay, “Economic possibilities for our grandchildren,” which contains the prediction that in a hundred years, people would work for only 15 hours per week. Now just nine years away from that target date, people obviously work a lot longer than what Keynes predicted — although they work less than they did in 1930. UK hours worked fell by a third, but not two-thirds. So when you consider the work-leisure trade-off, we have a lot less weekly leisure than Keynes forecasted. But since we are living longer, total leisure is a lot more than Keynes predicted. From the paper:

If, however, the increase in expected leisure and non-market work time is considered on a lifetime basis, a very different picture is revealed. For a 20-year old man expected years of retirement have increased from 4.66 years in 1931 to 16.37 years in 2011 mainly as a result of improved life expectancy. The implication is that expected lifetime hours of leisure/non-market work rose by 60.1 per cent between 1931 and 2011. Keynes did not make a prediction on a lifetime basis but if he had it would surely have assumed that life expectancy, especially for the elderly, would have risen by much less actually was the case. Using conventional 1930s’ demographers’ assumptions plus a 15-hour week and universal retirement at 65, his prediction for the increase in expected lifetime leisure/non-market work hours would have been about 50 per cent rather than the 60 per cent that transpired. Viewed from this perspective, contrary to conventional wisdom, the outcome has exceeded Keynes’s expectations.

But there is a counterargument here that Crafts acknowledges with a quote from Keynes biographer Robert Skidelsky, who has said “it must surely be wrong to concentrate so much leisure in the last years of a person’s life [when] capacity for enjoying it may well have diminished.” Yet while leisure during retirement years may well be regarded as less valuable than that enjoyed at a younger age, living standards for the old are much higher in the early 20th century. And poverty is notably less. “One of the most striking trends in elderly well-being in the twentieth century was the dramatic decline in income poverty among the elderly,” write economists Gary V. Engelhardt (Syracuse University) and Jonathan Gruber (MIT) in their 2004 paper “Social Security and the Evolution of Elderly Poverty.” Indeed, the vast welfare improvement can perhaps be also seen in high levels of life satisfaction for those 70 and older, Crafts concludes.

