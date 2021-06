Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 16:12 Hits: 7

Some of the richest people in America had years in which they did not pay anything in federal income taxes, according to a report from ProPublica published Tuesday.They include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla founder...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557339-some-billionaires-had-years-where-they-paid-no-taxes-report