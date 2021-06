Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 18:12 Hits: 5

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said Tuesday that the agency needs more authority from Congress to issue regulations relating to information reporting about cryptocurrency."I think we need congressional authority," Rettig said at a Senate Finance...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557385-irs-chief-agency-needs-more-authority-to-regulate-cryptocurrency