Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 15:52 Hits: 0

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she doesn’t see signs of inflation rising at a dangerous rate but warned that “prolonged excess demand” could trigger unsustainable wage increases.In a Sunday interview with The New York Times, Yellen...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/557147-yellen-no-signs-yet-of-unsustainable-wage-increases