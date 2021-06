Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 15:16 Hits: 1

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday announced tariffs on goods from six countries in light of their digital services taxes (DSTs), but said that the tariffs would be suspended for up to 180 days to keep negotiations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/556478-ustr-announces-suspended-tariffs-following-investigations-into-digital-taxes