Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021 12:37 Hits: 5

The private sector added a whopping 978,000 jobs in May, according to payroll company ADP, well above the 680,000 economists expected and the highest level since last summer.“Private payrolls showed a marked improvement from recent months and the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/556626-private-sector-added-978000-new-jobs-in-may-adp