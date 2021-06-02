Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 20:33 Hits: 4

Wall Street Journal columnist and senior Manhattan Institute fellow Jason L. Riley joined my AEI colleague Jonah Goldberg and me today to discuss Jason’s new book “Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell.” You can watch the video above, and here’s the event description below.

“When you want to help people,” wrote Thomas Sowell, “you tell them the truth.” In “Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell” (Basic Books, 2021), Manhattan Institute’s Jason L. Riley explores the life of an African American intellectual who overcame racial and class boundaries to become one of the most remarkable economists of the modern age. Yet despite his career spanning half a century, critics on the left have not acknowledged Dr. Sowell’s scholarship, due to his willingness to speak uncomfortable truths about social inequality, political theory, and racial issues. Please join AEI for a conversation with Mr. Riley and AEI’s Jonah Goldberg and Mark J. Perry on how we should think about Dr. Sowell’s contributions to our evolving debates on economics, race, and culture.

The post Jason Riley book event at AEI appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/jason-riley-book-event-at-aei/