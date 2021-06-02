Not all inflation statistics tell the same story

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021

By Paul Kupiec

Year-to-year inflation rate statistics are lagging indicators of inflationary conditions in the economy. Current measures of inflation can appear elevated or depressed by large monthly changes in price index values that occurred up to 12 months in the past. When inflation is rising, year-over-year inflation statistics will suggest that inflationary pressures are weaker than the actual recent inflationary conditions experienced by the economy. The reverse is true when inflation is declining.

Inflation rate statistics that are comparable to year-over-year statistics — but offer more timely information on recent inflation — can be constructed from annualizing month-to-month changes in price indices. Price changes compound, so monthly inflation rates are annualized using the formula, (1 + monthly inflation rate)12 – 1. Annualized month-to-month inflation statistics will be much more volatile than year-over-year inflation statistics, but they will present a much clearer picture of the most recent inflationary pressures facing the economy.

The attached chart shows two different measures of consumer price inflation: consumer price index inflation and personal consumption expenditure index inflation. For each of these price indices, inflation statistics are calculated in two ways: year-over-year annual inflation rates, calculated using the change in the price index value over 12 months, and annualized month-to-month inflation rates, calculated as described earlier.

While both methods for calculating consumer price inflation show that inflation is currently rising, the annualized month-to-month inflation numbers leave a much more worrisome impression about the inflationary pressures building in the economy.

