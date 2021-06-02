Some encouraging words about risk in the post-pandemic economy

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

The bullish case for the post-pandemic economy, at least over the short run, is basically this: A widely vaccinated population, flush with stimulus cash, begins to spend pent-up savings in a fully reopened economy. This Moody’s analytics chart sums up the case visually:

There are also expectations of a near-term productivity boost due to our changing work habits during the pandemic, such as e-commerce, virtual meetings, and working from home. Goldman Sachs thinks “all appear likely to persist to some degree, even with the reopening progressing quickly.” And over the long run, maybe we finally see a significant growth impact from emerging technologies, especially AI.

There is also a bear case, much of it built around supply constraints and the possibility of unexpectedly high inflation. But there’s another concern about the economy going forward, and part of it predates the pandemic. It came up during a podcast chat last year with Chad Syverson, an economist at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. From that conversation:

Pethokoukis: A concern of mine is risk aversion — we’re going to become the “super cautious society.” Consumers aren’t going to want to spend, businesses aren’t going to want to invest, government will suddenly become worried about deficits again. And maybe, most importantly, people will be more reluctant to give it a go and start a business. Whether it’s a smaller, more mom-and pop-business, or something that actually could turn into a really high-impact company down the road. Should I be concerned about risk aversion becoming a bigger factor in the American economy? Syverson: That is something I’ve been thinking more about lately. Other people have raised this over the past several years. This is kind of related to Marc Andreessen’s recent essay, “It’s Time to Build.” Why don’t we build things the way we used to? And this also overlaps with a bit of the context about the productivity slowdowns of recent and maybe even prior decades. The evidence on this is still not well-developed, but I think it is something to be worried about and to keep an eye on, because all sorts of measures of dynamism — for lack of a better word — have been falling. I mentioned business formation, but also just job turnovers and the geographic mobility of American workers have been falling for decades. Maybe that’s in part tied to this risk aversion thing. And if this just makes it worse and exacerbates it, yeah, that’s not going to be a good thing. So it is something I would worry about and want to keep an eye on.

As it happens, many of these themes about risk aversion can be found in the cautionary-yet-encouraging remarks given by Mitch Daniels, the president of Purdue University, at the school’s recent commencement ceremony. Here’s some of that address:

Great societies before us tended to look backward for their inspiration, to locate their golden ages in the past. Here our eyes have always been forward. Now signs abound of Americans losing that eagerness to move ahead boldly. Before the virus visited us, there were already troubling signs that fearfulness was beginning to erode the spirit of adventure, the willingness to take considered risks, on which this nation’s greatness was built and from which all progress originates. Rates of business startups, moving in pursuit of a better job, or the strongest of all bets on the future, having children, all have fallen sharply in recent years. And now there are warnings that the year 2020 may have weakened that spirit further. As early as April of last year, researchers at the Federal Reserve of St. Louis documented the “belief-scarring effects” of COVID-19. Psychologists proved a long time ago that we humans tend to overestimate how common terrible events are. Because they are terrible, we are more sure to hear about them, and we trick ourselves into believing that they are far more likely than they really are. Now we learn that such misconceptions can be long-lasting. The scarring effect is, the Fed’s economists tell us, “a persistent change in beliefs about the probability of an extreme, negative shock producing … long-lived responses to transitory events, especially extreme, unlikely ones.” … I hope that the experiences of 2020 left you with an attitude not of fearfulness but of confidence. Confidence that we can tackle hard problems, and that hiding from them is rarely the best course. That given a careful examination of the available facts and a thoughtful calculation of relative risks, we can overcome even the biggest obstacles and be the masters of our fates and our futures. … Maybe the great historian Jacques Barzun summed it up best: “The last degree of caution is cowardice.” Certainty is an illusion. Perfect safety is a mirage. Zero is always unattainable, except in the case of absolute zero where, as you remember, all motion and life itself stop.

