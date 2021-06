Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 12:35 Hits: 7

The worker shortage crisis in the U.S. has continued to worsen in the past months according to a report released on Tuesday by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.The Chamber stated in its reports that in March there were a record 8.1 million vacant jobs...

