Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 16:09 Hits: 6

Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers this week are expected to pledge to be ambitious about the rate for a global minimum tax as international tax negotiators are seeking to reach a deal in July, Reuters reports."We commit to reaching an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/556293-g-7-to-commit-to-high-level-of-ambition-on-global-minimum-tax-rate