A deep dive into infrastructure policy: My long-read Q&A with Richard Geddes

By James Pethokoukis and Richard Geddes

Policymakers on both sides of the aisle widely recognize the need for some form of infrastructure renewal. America’s roads and bridges could, at the very least, be in better shape. And there are new necessities — like widespread internet access — and opportunities — like smart-city technology — that should be kept in mind for any upcoming infrastructure push. So on the latest episode of Political Economy, I discussed how to improve US infrastructure policy with Rick Geddes.

Rick is a visiting scholar at AEI, where he focuses on infrastructure policy and corporate governance. He is also a professor of policy analysis and management at Cornell University, as well as the director of the Cornell Program in Infrastructure Policy.

Pethokoukis: What kind of shape is American infrastructure in? And how do we figure that out? Do we look at what civil engineers say? Do we look at what we spend on infrastructure as a share of GDP? Do we compare our infrastructure to that of other advanced economies? Can we ultimately come up with a satisfactory answer that can guide policymakers?

Geddes: I think the answer is yes. You indicated civil engineers. There are also many people who are in the employ of the state and local governments who actually own the infrastructure, and it’s very important to realize that the majority of civil infrastructure facilities are actually owned by state and local governments — probably about over 90 percent of it. The federal government actually owns relatively little civilian infrastructure. It owns military infrastructure like Army and Navy bases, but most of it is a state or local issue. Of course, there’s also a lot of private infrastructure in the United States, like private freight rail or private electric utility systems.

There are a lot of engineers who are employed to inspect and assess that infrastructure, and there are standards for what’s known as a “state of good repair.” And a state of good repair is pretty well defined across infrastructure facilities, whether you’re talking about a drinking water system, wastewater treatment system, a dam, a levy, and so on. We pretty much know the amount of money that needs to be invested in operation and maintenance in order to keep that infrastructure in a state of good repair, and we also know what we’re currently spending. And those things vary a lot across sectors of infrastructure, but the delta — the difference between what we’re currently spending and what it needs to keep it in the state of good repair — is a pretty good measure of the deferred maintenance. We’ve been underspending relative to that benchmark.

And again, there are some types of infrastructure — like heavy freight rail — where the privately-owned freight companies have done a pretty good job of keeping it in a state of good repair because they have strong economic incentives to do so. And there are other areas, of course — drinking water systems, wastewater treatment systems, roads, bridges and tunnels, et cetera — that are old, have had a lot of deferred maintenance, and have not been kept up to a state of good repair. So it does vary a lot across sectors, but I think we have a pretty good measure of what the delta is in terms of underinvestment in maintenance.

Regarding maintenance, is the answer to spend a certain amount of money now, or do we need to spend a certain amount now and make sure we keep spending a certain amount of money going into the future? It sounds like we have a problem, and we’re going to spend a lot of money and then move on — but that this is a constant thing that needs to be tended.

Yeah, I think this is really underappreciated in the national infrastructure debate. The obvious question is this: How did a relatively wealthy country like the United States get into this situation where we have, by some estimates, almost a trillion dollars of deferred maintenance across various infrastructure sectors? And I think the answer is the way infrastructure has been procured or delivered by the state and local governments that own the infrastructure has caused them to focus more on the design and construction of new facilities and not the operation or maintenance of existing facilities over a longer period of time.

Via Twenty20

Yes, I understand the desire to spend federal money to meet that gap, but I think without fundamental changes in the way that we deliver or procure infrastructure for the long term, we’re just going to get back to the same situation that we have today once the federal money is gone. And that, I think, requires a sea change in the perspective that these state and local governments have with regard to the infrastructure maintenance of infrastructure. That is, they need to shift from a current focus on policies that have facilitated the design and construction of new systems out to more of a long-term view towards operation and maintenance.

I have advocated more long-term contracts with private partners that would lock them in, essentially. The contracts would guarantee for, say, 10-20 years that they are committing those funds through a contract to private partners that may be experts in operational maintenance of infrastructure. And that would at least pre-commit the state and local governments to a particular maintenance schedule and make it harder for the political incentives to defer maintenance — which got us to this point — to manifest themselves. So if we just spend money but don’t change the way we’re doing things, we might end up in this situation again once the federal money runs out.

Do they have those long-term contracts in other countries?

Yes, most other countries do. It could be for existing facilities, or it could be done on a new facility. And that’s where you wrap or bundle design and construction with operation and maintenance into what’s called a DBOM, or a DBOM contract.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey — which has independent contracting authorities separate from those two states — has actually done its new facilities under modern DBOM contracts. One is the renovation of LaGuardia Airport terminal, where they wrapped the renovation of the terminal into its operation of maintenance over time. The other is the new Goethals Bridge, which goes from New Jersey across the Staten Island, and that’s another modified version of this sort of DBOM contract.

There are global companies that are experts in this. Expertise is not just for mundane operations like resurfacing — today, it includes a lot of technology. And that’s another big theme that should be discussed a lot more: the incorporation of new and innovative technologies into the operation of maintenance. It could be sensors, new types of concrete, new types of line paint, smart stoplights, smart street lights — there’s a whole bunch of technologies that are proven and patented, but the state and local governments have been slow to adopt for a variety of reasons.

So I think that one of the things we should be considering to make sure this situation doesn’t crop up again a few years down the road, no pun intended, is to push this sort of technological adoption idea through these long-term contracts and give state and local infrastructure owners incentives to do that.

Is there a reason why doing this has not been more popular in the United States among state and local governments?

I think there are a few reasons. One is just risk aversion. It’s called “headline risk” when you are a mayor, a governor, or a county executive — any person who is in charge of operating infrastructure is afraid of waking up tomorrow morning and seeing their utility headlining the local paper, because it’s almost always bad news.

We’ve seen that recently with the grid failure in Texas, and with the colonial pipeline cyberattack. We also saw it with the grid problems in California that started wildfires and the Flint water case. The fear is that something will trigger a shutdown or a failure of the infrastructure — which, of course, reflects terribly on the political leaders. So my first answer is a lot of them are afraid of the new technologies. They say, “Well, these old stoplights are a hundred years old, they’re on timers, and they work well.” They don’t have big incentives to change.

The second piece of the answer is the atomized nature of infrastructure delivery in the United States. I hear this from foreign companies that come into the United States and try to work to improve US infrastructure: They’re surprised at how many small towns and small municipalities there are. It’s almost balkanized, in the sense of very little owners of the infrastructure. And I think that’s another reason why they just stick with the ways of procurement that have worked for 50 years.

And I think the third answer is just a lack of expertise. So a lot of them are not familiar with the new technologies or these new contracting approaches, and I just think that lack of knowledge makes them adverse to trying these new approaches that would reduce the deferred maintenance.

Currently, who are the people that take care of a lot of US infrastructure? Are these state and local government employees?

Yes. For a lot of the heavy civil infrastructure, it’s state and local employees. It’s very specific to the situation and may vary across states, but for most of the things that the average person recognizes as civil infrastructure, most of the managers are state or local employees. And they’ve been doing business in a particular way for many years, including the toll-takers, the people running the salt trucks and the snowplows, people removing the dead animals, people doing the line paint, keeping up the signage, trailing the trees away from the signage, etc. In many cases, these are government employees — with the exception of where those government entities have contracted that work out. And this is a difference between the United States and many other developed countries that have more of these partnerships with the private sector.

Is there basically a broad agreement about what that problem is and how much we need to spend on maintaining and repairing what we have?

I don’t know how much agreement there is with, say, the American Society of Civil Engineers’ estimate. There’s another report from the Volcker Alliance group that is similar.

But your question actually gets to another issue that in some ways is just as fundamental: There’s almost no attempt at valuation. One thing that’s fundamental in private business is having a sense of what your assets are worth. What’s the market value? And of course, with large, publicly traded companies like Apple or Intel or Microsoft, we know on almost a continuous basis what those ongoing entities are worth. We know pretty much what their inventory and assets are worth. But there’s actually very little sense of that for the state and local entities that own this infrastructure, even though it’s clearly very valuable. So oftentimes, they don’t know what they own, and they certainly don’t know what it’s worth.

Now, the reason I’m bringing that up is if you have a sense of the worth of the value of an asset, then that changes — and hopefully improves — your incentives to take care of it. So if you now have some idea of the property — the land, the buildings, the parking garages, etc. — that you may own, that helps to focus your mind on taking good care of it. So I think those issues are interlinked, and I’ve urged, obviously, for more of an inventory- or portfolio-management approach to these infrastructure owners.

So far, infrastructure spending has been talked about as federal dollars going to infrastructure. Could we be incorporating more private-sector money into this infrastructure revamp project we’re about to undertake? Is there a lot of that out there? And if we’re not using it, why aren’t we using it?

The thing I hear about almost regularly — every few days, it seems like — are the trillions of dollars around the world of patient money. This is not speculative investment. These are long-term, patient investors who are investing institutional money — public pension funds, private pension funds, mutual funds, insurance companies, university endowments, and so on. These are fiduciaries of other people on whose behalf they’re investing the money. They are very patient investors who are looking for long-term cash flow and really want to invest in US infrastructure. So the problem is not the lack of money to invest. It’s the lack of bankable deals or contracts that these private investors can invest in.

Via Twenty20

Again, this gets back to the balkanization and the lack of education to create situations where the public and the private sector can partner together to improve infrastructure. The problem is not the financing (everything I just articulated are financing sources) — it’s funding. The question is where the underlying dollars are going to come from. Are you going to charge a user fee for the use of the road? That’s what the state of Oregon is shifting to — away from a state gas tax and toward a mileage-based user fee. Are you going to raise taxes to pay for the infrastructure, but dedicate that money to a particular thing?

And there are ways — it’s a misconception when people say, “Oh, the private sector will only invest in it if it’s a toll road that has a direct cash source.” That’s false because there are plenty of contractual arrangements called availability payments — arrangements which are basically performance payments to the private sector. In this case, the road or facility is not tolled, but the private partners are paid based on how well they maintain or operate it. And those sorts of contracts can be adopted more widely, which would attract the private sector investors into the US market.

The other thing: These assets in many cases are very small. And some people say, “Well, they’re so small that if they put a project out to bid it might be a few million dollars, and that’s not enough to attract a big company.” And that’s correct. But the solution to that is something that was done in Pennsylvania — and has been done in other places as well — called “project bundling.” That’s where a number of projects that are somewhat similar are bundled together into one large offering and put out to bid, and that is large enough to attract the private sector.

My favorite example is the Pennsylvania Rapid Bridge Project. If you know about the state of Pennsylvania, there are a lot of low-use rural bridges that cross over rivers and streams, and they’re very old. And one option would have been for the state to repair each of those bridges itself in sequence, which would have taken a long time. But instead, the state packaged 550 of those bridges together into one large offering and then bid that out as a bundled project that was worth many billions of dollars, and it was able to attract global companies to come in and bid. And that could be done in many other cases where you could gather enough projects together — perhaps across municipalities — that would attract the private sector.

Again, the public sector needs to think a little bit more creatively and broadly about how they might change their procurement to get the private sector involved — and also to avoid this deferred maintenance problem in the future — while adopting the latest technologies, materials, sensors, and everything else.

Do we need more infrastructure of some sort? Do we need more roads, more bridges, and more dams? I don’t know if you consider broadband infrastructure, but do we need that? Should we be investing in just more infrastructure overall?

I think it depends a lot on the sector. In most cases, because of the deferred maintenance problem we touched on earlier, the answer is yes.

Obviously, the resilience of the electric grid has become very important. As you have more electric cars, you integrate the transportation network. With the electric vehicles and the power grid, you need to be more concerned about the resilience of the power grid to a whole series of threats, so we do need to spend more.

But I think the big new frontier is internet connectivity. And if there was ever a silver lining in the COVID cloud, it was that we’ve realized that basically having all communities — both urban and rural — have access to internet connectivity up to a certain level is critical. It’s become the way we used to think about things like electricity back in the day, where no community should be without electricity, clean water, paved roads, or telephones.

By the way, delivering broadband as a service is not just one technology. A whole series of possible technologies could play into that. But I think we’re at this point where, if we do think about spending, we would want to spend on policies that would really provide us with that universal connectivity in terms of broadband. So I think that’s probably the main sector that we’re looking at now.

Also, for many things in the United States — and in the Eastern part of the country — there are old schools, prisons are old, courthouses are old, hospitals are old. So a lot of those stand-alone facilities need various levels of investment, too. But back to your question of “What do we need to spend money on?” I think coming out of this pandemic, there’s a consensus that we need to spend more on broadband.

Is it uniquely expensive to build new infrastructure in the United States? And if it is, do regulations play any role in that?

Yes, it is Jim. The New York Times, for example, did a great study on the cost of the Second Avenue Subway, which per mile is the most expensive infrastructure project in history around the world.

This is not because of any one factor that you can point to — it’s several. But I think one of the main ones is the permitting process. The main policy is the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which wraps a whole bunch of other requirements for big infrastructure projects into one process. So that’s the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, Native American burial grounds — for all these things that a large infrastructure project can affect, you need to get clearance and permits.

We’ve looked at some data. The average time is about five years to go through that, but many big projects can take a decade to get permitted. And all of that costs money — time is money in the infrastructure world. And as you’re waiting for the permitting, the clock is ticking and it’s getting more and more expensive.

So yeah, that’s one of the factors, but there’s a whole bunch of those: material costs, acquiring right-of-way, labor costs, and all these other things. But I think the most immediate policy issue we could address is streamlining the environmental permitting process.

Do you have any thoughts about whether the US should have a high-speed rail system?

Yeah, it’s interesting. Today, we’re in a different world. Back when, say, the Transcontinental Railroad was built, it was pretty much the only way of getting across the country. But now in the Northeast Corridor, for example, there’s a whole bunch of competing modes. So if you want to get from Washington to Boston, you could drive, you could take an airplane and shuttle, or you could take Amtrak. And so now the issue is: How does high-speed passenger rail fit in with the other modes?

A Eurostar high-speed train speeds on the LGV Nord rail track outside Saint-Leger, France, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

Now, it’s very much dependent on the density of people in a particular area around the station as well as distance. And there are some destination pairs which make no sense in the United States for a high-speed passenger rail.

But I believe that the Northeast Corridor — down to Richmond up to Washington, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston — is an ideal route to show that the United States can do effective high-speed passenger rail. You have the old urban core with those centers, and you have the density of population in that corridor. And you have the right-of-way already there, so you could turn that into a showcase of where high-speed passenger rail would work. There are a number of changes in delivery that have to take place. Maybe you bid that out, so that it would be a concession where different companies (including Amtrak, by the way) could bid for the right to serve that route for a particular period of time — which is what many other countries do.

But I think that’s the route where it would make sense. And again, the key thing is it’s not a panacea. It’s a new mode that fits in with a whole bunch of existing modes that would work only in highly specific situations, but I think there are cases where it would work.

Are there some other obvious cases besides that Northeast Corridor?

I think maybe Houston-Dallas is one case. Certain routes in Florida make sense. But again, it’s hard to know what the market is, right? Until you try it, you have to discover what the demand is through a market-discovery process. But I think there are a few other routes that look good.

But as you increase the distance from origin to destination, you start to be dominated by air travel. If it’s San Francisco to LA, for instance, that is served by a number of different air shuttles, and that’s a pretty long distance for a passenger rail to travel. And so as that distance between the origin and the destination grows, air travel starts to dominate passenger train travel as the preferred mode — for benefit-cost reasons, particularly when you include the full cost. And I’m laughing, because sometimes the costs numbers — both the capital costs and the operating and maintenance costs — for a high-speed passenger rail system can be very high.

What would you tell policymakers about incorporating autonomous vehicles into their infrastructure plans? What kind of changes do we need? At the very least, we don’t want highways full of potholes if they’ve got cars traveling 90 miles an hour six inches apart, right?

So that’s very important, and the answer is absolutely yes. As the United States renovates transportation infrastructure, it should definitely be thinking about the needs of increasing autonomy. And it’s not like we’re going to throw a switch tomorrow and all the cars are going to become driverless. It’s going to be a slow process where the vehicles increase in autonomy over time. Hopefully, the future will get to a fleet that’s fully autonomous, but that’s going to take a long time.

What the public sector owners can do in the interim is improve basic things about infrastructure. For instance, line paint. A lot of times, the autonomous vehicles will “look” with cameras at the line paint to see where the vehicle sits in the lane. And so having the line paint clear is important. And you can impregnate the line paint with reflective beads so that it’s bright even in rain or snow, and the driverless vehicle can sense where the line is. There’s also signage — just having clear, new reflective signs, because the vehicles look at those things as well.

The other thing I’ve heard is that driverless vehicles are very risk-averse — rightly so — and they can’t tell what a pothole is. So they’ll see that pothole, they’ll think it’s a dangerous thing, and they’ll stop. So having all the road surfaces be smooth pavement is important — as is proper drainage, so that when it rains the road surface drains. All these basic things about taking care of transportation infrastructure facilitate the use of these autonomous vehicles, and they seem like relatively low investments.

There’s also all this talk of vehicle-infrastructure integration, where the infrastructure would have sensors that would emit beacons, say, in the retaining wall of an overpass, and then your smart vehicle would then know the overpass is there. And yes, those are all good things to do. But I urge infrastructure owners to take care of the low-hanging fruit — there are really basic things first. And that gets back to my major theme, which is changing the whole paradigm and framework from one that’s focused on design and construction to one focused on improving operation and maintenance. Once you do that — and you should be thinking about driverless or autonomous vehicles as well — that would facilitate that adoption over time.

Rick, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me, James. It’s great to be here.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Richard Geddes is a visiting scholar at AEI, where he focuses on infrastructure policy and corporate governance.

