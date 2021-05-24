Improving federal R&D policy: My long-read Q&A with Matt Hourihan

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Matt Hourihan

America cannot take its position as the world leader in technological innovation for granted, and so it must reverse the post-1960s decline in federal support for science research. What form this should take is another matter. Should policymakers emphasize basic science instead of applied research? What agencies are the best places to drive this innovation? And how do policymakers in each party think about this issue? I recently discussed these questions, and several more, with Matt Hourihan.

Matt is the director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, where he focuses on past, present, and future federal science budgets.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: Why has federal R&D spending declined so much since the Apollo era? I guess one explanation is that we quit spending money on rockets, but is that the only reason?

Hourihan: I mean, that’s a big reason. If we disaggregate the federal R&D budget into its component parts, you’ve got basic science, which is all about pure discovery. You’ve got applied science — or applied research — which is about taking those fundamental discoveries and doing something useful with them. And then you’ve got development, which is really about developing, establishing, and demonstrating new technologies — mostly for defense purposes.

Historically, that’s where that money has gone. And it’s that latter category that has come down the most substantially. Basic science has been quite a bit more stable, which is usually a surprising fact when a lot of people learn that. There’s an idea that that basic science has totally cratered, but actually, it peaked as a share of GDP — funded by the federal government, that is — in around 2003.

So the big historical decline you’ve identified is mostly development, and it’s really primarily for two sources: It’s Apollo — we had a big, big surge in spending in space-related R&D specifically around the space race — but then it’s also defense spending, which, again, is primarily development. As the Cold War went on, the defense R&D for development kind of waxed and waned. There were some surges here and there — there was an increase in the Reagan years — but for the most part, as a share of GDP, defense R&D has come down. And for development, it has come down fairly dramatically. That really has been the biggest driver.

There has been some other development spending — in the 70s, for example, we had some energy-related developmental spending. But the big drivers, again, it’s Apollo and defense that have relatively come down.

This decline in research spending seems alarming, but it’s been going on for a long time. Why does it seem like Americans are just discovering this problem now?

That’s a good question. So on the one hand, I don’t know. I mean, it’s been ongoing for quite a long time. I don’t know how new the discovery that it’s happening is. Certainly, I think a big driver in interest in federal R&D to some extent is China and, more generally, the rise of international science and technology and the rise of international competition. And beyond China, we’ve got Germany, Korea, and Taiwan, and there are lots of other relative powers (Japan, of course) in R&D. But I think China certainly has provided something of a focusing point — certainly for Congress, who seems to be talking about China and threats to competitiveness on a daily basis. So I think that’s perhaps one of the big drivers.

But again, the idea of federal R&D as an important component of national competitiveness is not in and of itself a new observation. We can go back to the 1980s — a lot of folks don’t know this, but President Reagan actually called for the doubling of the National Science Foundation (I believe it was his final State of the Union Address).

Of course, competitiveness was a big issue in the 80s as well, as you well know. So I think this is a topic that is certainly in the spotlight right now, and this certainly seems like an inflection point. I mean, Congress, as I said, has really taken a lot of attention on this in the last couple of years. And that’s very much a response to changing international conditions.

In the 80s, there was a lot of concern about this competitiveness — that we were falling behind Japan in particular on some of these new technologies. And then I wonder if we stopped being concerned because the United States seemed to be doing so well in the 90s. We seemed to be in the middle of a tech boom, and everything seemed fine. And every day you’d pick up a paper and read about Silicon Valley’s new tech advances, so maybe it didn’t seem like there was an issue.

So I think China is a big part, but maybe we also woke up to find out that all these great advances by Silicon Valley have amounted to social media and Google. I think those are all are important and valuable, but it didn’t seem like Silicon Valley was working on the kind of stuff that, to the average person, seemed like it would radically change society or anything.

Yeah, that’s a great observation. One thing to think about in the 90s: While I think there’s something to the idea that the tech boom, coupled with the end of the Cold War, probably did help to kind of shift the focus on federal R&D a bit, it’s worth noting that there was actually a pretty notable pivot in that post-Cold War period when the attention began to really shift away from defense-related R&D and towards life sciences R&D. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) budget was actually doubled between 1998 and 2003. And that was a bipartisan effort led by Congress. Both Democrats and Republicans got together. And I think part of that motivation, again, was a pivot towards a desire to address American health following the end of the Cold War.

So I think that’s where a lot of the energy went in the 90s around R&D. But at the same time, there were also a lot of increases for certain agencies like the National Science Foundation and the Office of Science. The attention was there. I mean, several science agencies did see some pretty big gains in the years leading up to 9/11. So maybe it’s safe to say the focus was there, but it was a little bit more subtle — a little bit less of a national spotlight than it is these days.

And to be clear, a lot of different government agencies do R&D. You have the Defense Department, NASA, Department of Energy, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, Interior — just about everybody does some R&D. And even though we’re going to talk about the National Science Foundation, there’s a lot more money being spent on R&D in those departments than in the National Science Foundation.

That’s right. The National Science Foundation is not quite a $9 billion agency. That is a lot smaller than NASA, which for comparison is around $22 or $23 billion these days in its total budget. The defense R&D budget is up in the order of $60–70 billion. So, I mean, there are lots of agencies that have much larger R&D budgets. Partly, I think that’s related to the nature of what they do, right?

Again, the Department of Defense — a lot of that funding goes towards technology development for new weapons systems and communication systems, so there’s a lot of big-ticket items there. NASA, of course, has its Artemis Program, and that’s part of its space exploration more generally — so again, a lot of big-ticket items. The Department of Energy has a mix of basic science through the national labs. It has some applied energy R&D programs and advanced nuclear and fossil and renewables. It also houses the National Nuclear Security Administration, which is a quasi-independent arm of the Department of Energy focused on national nuclear security and managing the national stockpile. So there’s a lot of different pieces in the federal R&D enterprise that serve some very different purposes.

It seems like a lot of the focus in Washington is on beefing up the National Science Foundation. And there’s been some recent action in the Senate on the Endless Frontier Act. So, could you give us a sense about what Congress wants to do right now with research spending?

For the National Science Foundation, at least, there are really two pieces of it. There’s the core piece of the NSF: their basic science programs. It’s historically what they’ve done, right? The NSF is a basic science agency. It’s geared towards fundamental science and discovery, primarily by funding universities. Congress has a lot of interest in strengthening that piece of the NSF and ramping up funding there to some extent.

The other piece is the establishment of a new directorate at the NSF that some would call a technology directorate. Some call it a solutions directorate. And I think the idea there makes a lot of sense. There are obviously good and bad ways to implement it, but I think in principle, that idea makes sense — maybe for three reasons, I would argue.

Number one is the idea that it might be a good way to tackle more risky projects. This new tech directorate would be modeled partly after the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (or DARPA), which is quite famous for achieving lots of radical breakthroughs. And one way it does that is by tackling really risky research and technology problems. There’s a phrase that you often hear: “DARPA hard.” They go for transformational, really tough research. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. So that’s part of the idea in the new NSF tech directorate. So it’s increasing risk and enabling riskier, potentially high-impact research.

You also have the visioning element. A lot of NSF research is investigator-initiated, and that’s incredibly important. That kind of fundamental, scientist-driven research — you can say that’s kind of what enables the steady march of progress in science. But if this new tech directorate, by establishing clear technological or societal challenges, can provide a different way for researchers to think about problems and think about the research and the R&D activity, that’s a challenge-oriented model that’s been used effectively by DARPA and other agencies.

And then the third piece, I would argue, is connectivity, which is an explicit focus on not just doing research and achieving technological advances in key areas for competitiveness or for society, but also trying to translate those into actual societal impacts, whether it’s through commercializing new technologies or implementing new solutions by other societal stakeholders outside the NSF.

I think for those three reasons, it makes a lot of sense to try this at the NSF. And there are differences in how it should look and how big it should be relative to the rest of the NSF. There’s a lot of concern among both the science community as well as Congress that if you make this new directorate too big, it swallows up the rest of the NSF and that the NSF loses its character and core focus. And I would agree there’s something to that, but that’s the idea of where things stand right now as far as NSF goes.

And then more generally — to bring it back to the China and competitiveness issue — there’s a lot of interest in funding advanced technology to other agencies — places like the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Department of Energy — focusing on AI, on quantum, and on climate and low-carbon energy. There seems to be a lot of energy behind investing in R&D and innovation generally in Congress right now.

Is Congress mainly interested in funding key technologies like quantum computing, AI, and batteries? Or is there also interest in doing more funding for basic research that isn’t about solving a specific problem?

I really think it’s both. I think there are many in Congress who really do seem to value and understand the value of basic science and federally funded basic science. The government is the largest funder of basic science and university research in the US, and a lot of folks in Congress seem to understand that and have expressed concerns over the idea of focusing too much, in this new approach for the NSF, on the kinds of defined-technology solutions or challenges that we’ve been talking about.

At the same time, there are other agencies that actually do have a bit more of a mission orientation. Parts of the Department of Energy would apply to that, the National Institutes of Health certainly would, and so would the Department of Defense and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. So there are other agencies that have more of that mission focus. And again, there is interest in doing something there as well.

One of the tricky things about the federal research enterprise is that it’s incredibly decentralized. This is good, but the decentralization means that Congress and others can be thinking about lots of different things at the same time. Whether it’s protecting basic science in one corner, or advancing technological R&D in another corner, or funding agriculture research over here and national-security-relevant research over there, there can be a lot of activity and lots of different directions any given year.

Does this issue break down along partisan lines in the way you would have expected? Because it seems like the current debates regarding the NSF and the Endless Frontier Act kind of scrambles partisan stereotypes.

I agree, this most recent debate over the NSF and its technology directorate doesn’t fit neatly along partisan lines in the way you might expect. And it’s also not the first time that R&D policy generally has fallen apart regarding the partisan classifications of who should support what.

The way I would characterize it, I think, is that there’s something to the idea that generally — notionally — Republicans tend to be a bit more skeptical when it comes to more applied R&D and technology research. They’re more conscious of trying to walk the line between where an appropriate role for government ends and where an appropriate role for industry begins. And they’re perhaps a bit more skeptical of where they draw that line for government, whereas Democrats are more comfortable with government doing a bit more technology research.

Generally, at the same time, there are lots and lots of areas where this idea has really fallen apart. And this NSF debate you identified is one good example of how partisan politics don’t really hold up when it comes to R&D. Just in the past five years, you’ve had bipartisan support for, of course, basic science at agencies like the National Institutes of Health. Now, that’s always been broadly supported across the parties, but then you’ve also had big increases in recent years for technology research at the Department of Energy for advanced nuclear and renewables and things like that. And again, there is quite a bit of bipartisan support for that.

An important factor when we think about R&D and who does or doesn’t support it is the fact that a lot of it breaks down not along partisan lines, but along regional lines. There are both Republicans and Democrats who have, in their districts, national labs or universities or high-tech industry. And in many cases, if we see their constituents asking them to support R&D, whether it’s basic science, fundamental science, or more applied technology research, what the folks at home want often can be a big driver. And that doesn’t always break down over partisan lines.

I know if I talk to some folks on the right about this issue, I hear a lot about Solyndra back from the Obama years. Does that issue — where the Obama administration was trying to fund some clean energy projects and some of them didn’t work out so well — still play a role in the debate? Because I still hear people bringing it up.

I don’t hear it as often as I used to. I mean, Solyndra has always sort of driven me nuts because Solyndra was not R&D. That was a loan guarantee program for an existing company to try to scale up. So when people point to that and say, “Well, we shouldn’t fund R&D because look at Solyndra,” well, Solyndra wasn’t an R&D project funded by the government.

But in terms of a political symbol, it may still resonate with some as an example of government’s inability to do technology. Though I would argue that there are lots more examples of government being able to do effective research and translating that research into useful technology.

But I don’t know that I’ve heard it much lately because again, as you’ve said, I mean, there’s a lot of bipartisan interest in seeing more of that tech-type research at NSF and elsewhere, so it’s hard to say it really has the same kind of power as a political symbol that it did, given where Congress seems to be these days.

How much is what’s going on here is a reorganization in how research is done and how we incentivize research? Is this just throwing money at the existing processes? Or is there any thought to doing it differently and making the process of science research less bureaucratic or less risk-averse? How much is that a focus of all these efforts?

Quite a bit. One of the new elements that’s been proposed for the NSF and its new technology directorate is the idea that projects will be selected in a somewhat different fashion. Typically, the NSF makes its funding decisions through peer review. Its peer review system is often seen as the gold standard in how to allocate funding for fundamental science. It’s been replicated throughout the world. But in this new technology directorate, the idea is to operate less like how the NSF has traditionally operated and a bit more like DARPA — in the sense that funding decisions for projects would be allocated by program managers or project managers. That’s what’s called a “strong manager mob.” And again, part of the idea is that this is one way to enable pursuit of riskier endeavors.

There are strengths and weaknesses to this model. And I think the idea is that the NSF, in this new directorate, wouldn’t totally do away with peer review. You’d still have variations, I think, on peer review and merit review. And other agencies that operate in this way still use panels of experts and communities of experts to weigh in on their programs and offer guidance. And I think the idea is that this kind of input would still be leveraged at this new tech directorate. But fundamentally, the project selection would be a bit different.

And actually, I should add: The strong manager model that I mentioned, that’s one different approach, but there’s also interest in advancing other kinds of approaches as well, whether it’s prizes or sandpit models or other kinds of things.

Yeah, the prizes — it seemed like there was a time where people were pretty excited about that. So is that continuing?

It could be, yeah. I guess it kind of depends on what ends up in the final bill. But there is interest in that as one alternate means for funding research. And more generally, the head of the NSF recently in congressional testimony actually said he’d like to see the NSF budget increase so they could start offering larger grants — and longer-term grants — which could offer some additional benefits when it comes to risk-taking or research impacts. So generally speaking, I think there is a lot of interest in trying to do more to modify how the government funds research to achieve impact and reduce bureaucracy.

But it’s a fine line, because the current system actually does work pretty well. It’s not perfect by any means, but it does achieve results. It’s able to achieve positive impacts. And so I think the trick is trying to make sure you’re finding ways to enhance the current system without sacrificing what makes it great and effective.

What is your expectation for funding sort of going forward? Are we going to see sort of more funding and just more interest, whether it’s basic research or applied science or what have you, over the next decade or longer?

I really don’t think the interest in R&D as a tool of competitiveness is going away over the next decade. Because China is not going away, right? And the gains and the investments we’ve seen in other countries in Korea and so on, none of that is going away. That is a challenge to US preeminence in science and technology. As a result, I think interest will be there.

What actually happens is anyone’s guess. The difficult part for Congress, I think, is walking the line between making aggressive, robust investments while also trying to be fiscally responsible. I mean, we all know the long-term fiscal outlook for the US government is not great. Deficits are large today, and while that will improve once we get past this current moment, we do have rising deficits and national debt to think about in the long run. And Congress is very well aware of that.

How they balance those two influences is anyone’s guess. But I absolutely do not think the recognition that R&D is important is a transient thing.

My guest today has been Matt Hourihan. Matt, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Sure, thanks for having me!

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Matt Hourihan is the director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program for the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

