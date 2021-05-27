5 questions for Matt Hourihan on the future of R&D policy

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Matt Hourihan

Why are policymakers finally recognizing the need to redouble public support for science research? Should the government concentrate its funding on basic science or applied research? And how do lawmakers in each party think about this issue? I recently discussed these questions, and more, with Matt Hourihan.

Matt is the director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program for the American Association for the Advancement of Science, where he focuses on past, present, and future federal science budgets.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Why has federal R&D spending declined so much since the Apollo era?

Hourihan: Surprisingly, support for basic science has been relatively stable, peaking in 2003. But applied science and development — taking fundamental discoveries, doing something useful with them, and developing new technologies —has come down substantially.

It’s primarily for two reasons. One is Apollo — we had a big surge in spending in space-related R&D specifically around the space race. The other is defense spending. As the Cold War went on, defense R&D kind of waxed and waned. There were some surges here and there — there was an increase in the Reagan years — but for the most part, as a share of GDP, defense R&D has come down. And for development, it has come down fairly dramatically.

There has been some other development spending — in the 70s, for example, we had some energy-related developmental spending. But the big drivers that came down have been Apollo and defense spending.

A view of the Mission Operations Control Room while a live television transmission was being received from Apollo 9 as it orbited Earth, in the Mission Control Center, Building 30, at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, March 1969. Via REUTERS

This decline has been going on for a long time. Why does it seem like Americans are just discovering the problem now?

While I don’t know how new this discovery is, I certainly think a big driver of interest in federal R&D is China and, more generally, the rise of international scientific competition. Beyond China, we’ve got Germany, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and lots of other relative powers in R&D. But China has provided something of a focusing point — certainly for Congress, which seems to talk about China and threats to US competitiveness on a daily basis.

Now, the idea of federal R&D as an important component of national competitiveness is not in and of itself a new observation. We can go back to the 1980s — a lot of folks don’t know this, but President Reagan actually called for the doubling of the National Science Foundation (NSF). Competitiveness was a big issue in the 80s. But this is a topic that is certainly in the spotlight right now, and that’s very much a response to changing international conditions.

Is Congress mainly interested in funding key technologies? Or is there also interest in doing more funding for basic research that isn’t about solving a specific problem?

I really think it’s both. There are many in Congress who really seem to value basic science. The government is the largest funder of basic science and university research in the US, and a lot of folks in Congress seem to understand that and have expressed concerns over the idea of focusing too much on defined technology and on directed or applied research.

At the same time, there are other agencies — the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and parts of the Department of Energy — that have more of a mission orientation, and there’s interest in doing something there as well. One part of the proposed Endless Frontier Act in Congress calls for establishing a new “solutions directorate” at the NSF which would explicitly focus on solving clear technological or societal challenges. And more generally, there’s a lot of interest in funding advanced technology, including AI, quantum, and low-carbon energy.

Does this issue break down along partisan lines in the way you would have expected?

I do think there’s something to the idea that, generally, Republicans tend to be more skeptical when it comes to more applied R&D and technology research. They’re more conscious of trying to walk the line between where an appropriate role for government ends and where an appropriate role for industry begins, whereas Democrats are more comfortable with government doing more technology research.

But there are lots of areas where this idea has really fallen apart. The aforementioned NSF proposal is one good example. You’ve also had bipartisan support for basic science at agencies like the National Institutes of Health and big increases in recent years at the Department of Energy for research into things like advanced nuclear and renewables.

Importantly, a lot of support for R&D breaks down along regional lines rather than partisan lines. There are both Republicans and Democrats who have national labs, universities, or high-tech industry in their districts. If their constituents ask them to support R&D — whether it’s basic science or more applied technology research — that can be a big driver.

How much are policymakers considering a reorganization of how we incentivize research? Is there any thought to making the process of science research less bureaucratic or less risk-averse?

Quite a bit. One new proposal for the NSF and its new technology directorate is the idea that projects will be selected in a somewhat different fashion. Typically, the NSF makes its funding decisions through peer review — its peer review system is often seen as the gold standard of how to allocate funding. But in this new technology directorate, the idea is to operate a bit more like DARPA, with funding being allocated by program or project managers. Part of the idea is that this enables riskier endeavors. The NSF, in this new directorate, wouldn’t totally do away with peer review. And other agencies that operate in this way still use communities of experts to offer guidance. But fundamentally, the project selection would be a bit different.

And that’s just one different approach. There’s also interest in advancing other kinds of approaches as well, whether it’s prizes, sandpit models, or other kinds of things.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.” Matt Hourihan is the director of the R&D Budget and Policy Program for the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

