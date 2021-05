Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 17:18 Hits: 3

The Senate Finance Committee late Wednesday deadlocked on legislation that would overhaul energy tax breaks in an effort to address climate change.The panel voted 14-14 along party lines. Democratic leaders have the authority to advance the...

