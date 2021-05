Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 12:40 Hits: 7

Weekly initial unemployment claims continued their steady downward trend in the third week of May, hitting a new pandemic low of a seasonally adjusted 406,000, a drop of 38,000, or 8.6 percent, from the previous week.While the claims remain well...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/555674-unemployment-claims-hit-new-pandemic-low-of-406000