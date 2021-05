Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 16:36 Hits: 6

Democratic state treasurers are warning Congress against a GOP pitch to repurpose funds from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law to pay for infrastructure investments. In an open letter to lawmakers Thursday, 14 Democratic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/555757-democratic-state-treasurers-warn-against-repurposing-covid-19-funds-for