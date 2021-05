Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:46 Hits: 11

The jump in average home prices has risen to its highest level since 2005 due to the supply of houses not meeting demand.The average price of a home in metropolitan areas in the U.S. rose 13.2 percent in March compared to a year earlier, according...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/555276-jump-in-home-prices-highest-since-2013