Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 17:36 Hits: 5

The tariffs implemented during former President Trump's trade war with China hit American businesses and consumers hardest, according to new report from Moody's Investor Services.On average, just 7.6 percent of the U.S. tariffs ended up being...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/trade/554136-trumps-china-tariffs-hit-us-businesses-consumers-hardest-moodys