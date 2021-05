Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 17 May 2021

A new estimate by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office in California has found the state's budget surplus is $38 billion, half the amount California Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D) office estimated last week. "We estimate the state has $38...

