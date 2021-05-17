How does raising the minimum wage affect the labor market? My long-read Q&A with Jeffrey Clemens

Articles

By James Pethokoukis and Jeffrey Clemens

President Biden’s original American Rescue Plan would have increased the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour from the current $7.25. Ultimately, that part of the proposal did not make it past budget reconciliation rules. But the issue isn’t going away: Progressives continue to advocate for raising the minimum wage to $15 dollars, and even Republican senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton have proposed a federal increase to $10. So, should we raise the minimum wage? How would the labor market be affected if we did? And is a national minimum wage hike the ideal way to help those at the bottom of the income distribution? I recently discussed those questions with Jeffrey Clemens.

Jeff is an associate professor of economics at the University of California San Diego, where he specializes in public finance, health economics, and labor economics. He is the author of several analyses of the minimum wage, including “The Minimum Wage and the Great Recession: Evidence of Effects on the Employment and Income Trajectories of Low-Skilled Workers” and “The Short-Run Employment Effects Of Recent Minimum Wage Changes: Evidence from the American Community Survey.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: How has the thinking about the employment effects of the minimum wage changed over the past 10-20 years, if at all?

Clemens: That’s a big question right out the gate. And, of course, the answer that you get will depend in part on who you ask. I think it’s fair to say — both from looking at the body of research as a whole and also from looking at surveys of the views of the economics profession, inclusive of economists who aren’t researchers directly studying the minimum wage — that the view of the employment effects of the minimum wage has softened fairly substantially over time.

So 20-25 years ago, you would find a pretty broad majority of economists responding that they would expect moderately sized minimum wage increases to have non-trivial effects on unemployment. Today, you have a non-trivial number of economists who think that the effects of modestly sized minimum wage increases unemployment are null, if not slightly positive. And some economists are even more bullish on the prospects for very large increases of the minimum wage having modest impacts on employment. But at the same time, there are also many economists who continue to worry greatly about the employment effects of a minimum wage as high as, say, $15 in states like Alabama and Mississippi. And a sizable fraction of the research that’s being done on the effects of minimum wages does, in fact, continue to find employment impacts — sometimes small, sometimes non-trivial in magnitude, in ways that can vary meaningfully with the economic circumstances in which those minimum wage increases are enacted.

When you talk about “employment effects” and “employment impacts,” what are you talking about specifically? Is it people losing their jobs?

Yeah, this is actually a super important point, and there are a whole bunch of interesting layers of nuance that one could potentially work into this. So, one layer of distinction would be between “employment” just meaning “Does an individual have a job?” versus thinking about the number of hours that they are employed in that job. Then a second layer when thinking about the effects of the minimum wage on the number of jobs would be to differentiate between circumstances in which a minimum wage increase leads a firm to, for example, hire fewer new workers than they otherwise would have versus taking the more drastic action of actually laying off some of the workers that they currently have. That’s a dimension that’s interesting to think about in the very specific context of some of the recent analyses of minimum wage increases.

Via Twenty20

If we take, for example, the studies that have been conducted to analyze the increases that were enacted by the city of Seattle — very large minimum wage increases that went into effect in the middle of the decade — one of the interesting dimensions of the results is that impacts did seem to show up primarily on the hours margin, as opposed to showing up on the number-of-jobs margin. And there was pretty modest evidence of declines in hours or loss of jobs for individuals who had been employed in their current jobs for a period of time and had built up some experience and know-how on the job with their current employers. Instead, most of the negative impacts were showing up for individuals who either had just recently started their relatively low-wage jobs, or who hadn’t yet had the opportunity to find a low-wage job within the Seattle labor market. I think that type of nuanced results is popping up in a variety of contexts in which the minimum wage is being studied.

For example, take a couple of my own pieces of work. My first piece of research on the minimum wage actually took place in the context of the worst labor market that we had seen in my lifetime (up until the COVID pandemic), which was the global financial crisis (2007-2009). So we were talking about, in total, a roughly 40 percent increase in the federal minimum wage, from $5.15 to $7.25. And my research took advantage of the fact that this increase was differentially binding across states — some states already had minimum wage rates that were above the federal minimum, and hence were less bound by those increases. So I was comparing what was going on in the labor markets of those states with the labor markets of states where the full $2.10 increase was being felt. In that analysis, I found pretty substantial evidence of declines in employment among low-wage individuals — sufficiently large employment impacts that, in fact, the net earnings of the target group appeared to modestly decline.

Now, that’s rarely the case. In the vast majority of minimum wage studies, even when you do find employment effects, the estimates will be such that the overall earnings of the most targeted groups are modestly increased. That Great Recession experience contrasts with what your colleague Michael Strain and I have found in analyzing the last decade’s worth of minimum wage increases. We tend to see much more modest impacts with those minimum wage increases taking place in the context of what, until the COVID pandemic, was a very long-running economic expansion.

Even further: As we slice the data a bit more, it seems that we’re seeing moderately-sized negative effects on employment among low-skilled groups in the states that moved early to enact relatively large minimum wage changes, as well as effects that look more or less like nil effects for some of the later movement in minimum wages. That’s interesting — those later movements were when we were in a very hot labor market with quite robust wage growth and the overall unemployment rate had declined into the neighborhood of 4 percent. So the economic context certainly matters a great deal, just in terms of thinking about how much stress a given minimum wage increase will put onto the employers of low-wage workers.

Right. So you have to consider what that labor market is like at the moment, the size of the minimum wage increase, whether you’re in low-wage area or a high-wage area, and over how long a period of time the increase will be implemented. So there are a lot of things to consider when trying to evaluate a particular policy proposal.

Yeah, that’s absolutely right. And in some ways, when we talk about this as economists or econometricians, it starts to sound quite complicated. But if you just think about it from the perspective of a business owner, I think it actually gets pretty simple. The business owners are asking, “What are going to be the total costs associated with hiring a particular worker?” That’s a dynamic question that involves the expected duration of that employment relationship. They’ll be wondering if bringing that worker on will generate more revenue than it costs.

So if you take the effects of, say, a $1 or $2 minimum wage increase in a robust economy, you might think, “Nah, if I hire this worker, within a few months they’ll be fully up to speed in terms of their know-how on the job. I might’ve wanted to start them at a slightly lower wage, but they’ll eventually be bringing in more revenue than what they cost.” Whereas if we’re talking about increasing the minimum wage over a short period of time by $3, $4, or $5, that’s going to be binding on how much I would otherwise have paid that worker for an extended period of time.

I want to drill down on that for a second, but let’s take one quick step back. When you’re talking about some of the employment effects, who are the kinds of people who are being hurt? People who are not in the market? People who just got in the job market, like teenagers?

I’m glad you brought this up. It’s certainly very important to think about what the makeup of the minimum wage population is. It can be a little bit confusing, because when we study the minimum wage, we’re often trying to take a stab at figuring out what groups would likely be impacted. So many of the studies focus on groups like teenagers, or relatively young high school dropouts. So when we find evidence of negative employment effects, those would tend to be the groups that they would load onto. But the studies are incomplete in some sense, in that they’re not typically able to capture every last minimum wage worker.

In terms of thinking about the minimum wage workforce, it’s diverse in a variety of ways. But relative to the workforce as a whole, it’s disproportionately consisting of teenagers, individuals with relatively low levels of education, and individuals with low levels of job market experience.

Another thing I hear is that if we had a much higher minimum wage, then these employers might attract higher-skill people. Is that a possible effect?

It would certainly be the case that when the minimum wage rises, you might expect someone working in human resources to begin looking for workers who are a bit higher-skilled than the workers that they were looking for before. In one of my papers on some of the minimum wage increases from the last decade, we find some evidence that’s consistent with precisely that sort of mechanism. Namely, in an analysis of job vacancy postings, we find that minimum wage increases that were enacted in 2014 and 2015 were associated with declines in the fraction of job ads in the food service and retail sectors that didn’t have a high school diploma requirement.

That’s interesting to think about in terms of the impacts of the minimum wage. So, there are going to be costs for the workers whose job prospects are cut off by those requirements. But there might also be some benefits to the slightly higher-skilled workers who are now finding it easier to find a job.

How does the minimum wage potentially interact with automation? I’ve certainly read a lot about how the US has a productivity problem. If we raise the minimum wage a lot, wouldn’t there be more automation? This might be bad for some workers, but would it also make the US economy more productive?

When I think about automation, I celebrate the advance of technology and the improvements in living standards that it enables. But I don’t think of policy shifts like a minimum wage increase. To the extent that those policy changes induce faster or slower automation, I wouldn’t think of that as being a direct goal of those policies.

But I would think of that as being one of the margins along which firms might respond — in order to curb the extent to which they experience net cost increases — as a result of a minimum wage increase. One of the costs of that accelerated adoption of automation would be a reduction in the employment prospects for some of the lower-skilled workers who might otherwise have had those types of jobs. In the minimum wage world, the classic example of this would be a fast food joint shifting from person-operated cash registers towards automated kiosks or something of that nature.

Via Twenty20

One thing people who want to sharply raise the minimum wage say is “Well, if the minimum wage has been rising with productivity growth since the ’60s, it’d be over $24 an hour today.” Is that a helpful or useful comparison?

So I’m not an expert on the long-run wage statistics, but I’m cautious about the way that those data are sometimes used. Because what I would really want to know when asking what levels of minimum wage might be more or less binding today (relative to some past time period) is this: How fast has productivity been rising for entry-level jobs within the labor market? And that could be a very different object than something like the mean or median wage across the economy as a whole.

Other people will say something like, “Well, the federal minimum wage of $2.90 in 1979 would be equivalent to $10.47 per hour when adjusted for inflation. So at the very least, we need to keep this thing rising for inflation, year after year.” What’s your response to that? Is that a smart observation when thinking about the minimum wage issue?

I worry about these kinds of analysis, because I don’t think of the minimum wage as being a policy that we should be benchmarking to some notion of overall living standards. The minimum wage is the wage that tends to apply to entry-level jobs in the relatively low-skilled corners of the labor market. A key aspect of those jobs is that, for the vast majority of people who hold them, the minimum wage job is a relatively temporary job — a first rung on a ladder that leads to substantial wage gains over the course of their career.

So I hesitate and push against the idea of doing this sort of benchmarking to inflation over the long run, except to the extent that this type of analysis is at least somewhat informative for thinking about how binding a minimum wage today might be, relative to a minimum wage from several decades ago.

Is there an advantage to increasing the minimum wage versus, say, expanding wage subsidies like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)?

This is a hugely important question, and it’s one that’s easy to forget about in the context of the sometimes rancorous debates over employment effects and their magnitudes.

Fundamentally, the minimum wage and the EITC are tools that are meant to achieve redistribution. The purpose of redistribution is to try to improve the wellbeing of individuals and households that are at the bottom of the income distribution. And in two key respects, the minimum wage is an inferior policy instrument to the EITC. Both in terms of who the benefits go to and in terms of who the costs are imposed on, the minimum wage is just less well-targeted than the EITC. That’s because the EITC can leverage all of the information that we have in the tax code — both to generate the dollars from the highest possible income sources and to direct those dollars at the most in-need households.

This gets at the point that a non-trivial fraction of minimum wage workers are teenagers or other secondary earners within their households, as opposed to the primary breadwinner. So we should be asking ourselves: Why would we use a policy that sends, say, 25 cents on the dollar to a middle- or upper-middle-class teenager for every 75 cents that gets targeted towards households that are genuinely in the neighborhood of the poverty line? Why do that when we could use a policy like the EITC that can make use of information about whether there are secondary earners and whether there are children in the household in order to target every last dollar at the most in-need households?

Similarly, when people talk about who pays the cost of the minimum wage, often they make the mistake of saying, “Oh, well, the minimum wage is putting the cost of these higher wages on business.” But that’s, of course, not entirely correct. It’s targeting those costs at a subset of businesses — namely, the subset of businesses that happen to be in, say, the leisure and hospitality sector. So restaurants, hotels, and the like. There, we should be asking ourselves, “If we’re designing a policy trying to generate dollars for redistribution, why would we target the cost of that policy at people like the owners of local restaurant groups? As opposed to targeting the costs of that policy at the highest-income Americans who tend to be in completely different sectors — the Mark Zuckerbergs and the Jeff Bezos’s of the world.”

So both in terms of who the dollars are being taken from and in terms of how well the dollars are being targeted, the EITC is just a superior policy instrument — again, precisely because it gets channeled through the tax code and can harness all of the information that we have in the tax code.

Via Twenty20

I think a common counter to what you just said is that this would mean the government is subsidizing a certain business model in which you don’t pay your employees particularly well. Why should the government subsidize that model? Either make those companies pay their workers more (and their CEOs less), or maybe that kind of business just shouldn’t exist.

Well, the upshot of that, when taken to the extreme, is basically saying that some non-trivial fraction of restaurants and other leisure and hospitality services businesses simply shouldn’t exist, which is not a view that I hold. It’s saying the same thing about mom-and-pop shops relative to large chains. Again, that would just be a view that I don’t hold.

But more generally, I would encourage a redirection of the conversation to shift away from focusing on redistributing towards jobs and instead to focus on redistributing towards people. That’s exactly what our tax-financed redistributive instruments can accomplish. When we use the tax code for redistribution, we can target those resources to the maximum extent possible towards households. We can say that, because they have only say one earner as opposed to two, or because they have children or other dependents, they are in fact in the highest need. And we can target the dollars to precisely those people.

There’s been talk that we’re having some sort of labor shortage right now. Is that something you’ve been paying attention to? Any idea what’s going on there?

I’ve been paying a little bit of attention to it. And I mean, the pandemic labor market is certainly complicated, in that one can tell all manner of supply- and demand-side stories for why firms may or may not be willing to pay wages of a particular level and why workers may or may not be willing to take jobs that pay wages that they perhaps previously would have taken. There are a lot of issues at play.

Finally, if we want to raise people’s living standards and their wages, they need to become more productive over the long term. How confident are you about job training programs and whether they’re effective? Because the easy answers say, “Well, we need to improve the training of workers.” But then you’ll hear, “Well, none of those programs really have a great record.” Are there ways to train workers to make them more valuable and thus raise their wages and living standards?

So the research literature on job training programs is not a literature with which I’m intimately familiar. But my basic understanding of it is that the record is mixed at best. Whereas we know from essentially every study that’s been conducted of either education or on-the-job experience that those effects on wages are positive. So if we want people to be propelled to higher productivity levels from which they can command higher wages, we know that education works. And we know that getting people into entry-level jobs — so that they can accumulate experience and propel their own careers forward — also works.

I’m sure that there are at least some highly effective job training programs. But I would guess that the mixed results that we see in the research suggest that those programs are, at best, difficult to scale up. And so I would recommend, at least on a policy basis, that we focus on the tried and true of education and on-the-job experience.

My guest today has been Jeffrey Clemens. Jeff, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks so much for having me.

James Pethokoukis is the Dewitt Wallace Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he writes and edits the AEIdeas blog and hosts a weekly podcast, “Political Economy with James Pethokoukis.”Jeffrey Clemens is an associate professor of economics at the University of California San Diego, where he specializes in public finance, health economics, and labor economics.

