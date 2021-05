Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:50 Hits: 7

President Biden said Thursday that both he and congressional Republicans are making "a genuine effort" to compromise on infrastructure.Biden huddled in the Oval Office with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and a group of other GOP senators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/553411-biden-says-he-and-gop-both-sincere-about-seeking-infrastructure