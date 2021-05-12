The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity

Category: Economy Hits: 0

Federal cannabis legalization would serve as the ideal step toward reversing the effects of the racially motivated and enforced War on Drugs. However, President Biden has not yet supported such a policy position, despite pressure from Democrats in Congress. Absent federal legislation, there are still a series of steps the administration and states can take to recognize the harmful effects of the War on Drugs, especially on communities of color, and the institutionalization of injustice, inequity, and diminished opportunity.

On May 25, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to discuss issues of cannabis legalization, restorative justice, and economic opportunity. Panelists will examine the disproportionate impact of the War on Drugs on communities of color and highlight opportunities, challenges, and recommendations to advance equity and justice through cannabis policy reform.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov by using #Legalization.

Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity Cannabis reform as a pathway to racial justice and opportunity  
image
2012-04-02T120000Z_77606270_GM1E8430FQT01_RTRMADP_3_USA-CRIME-CALIFORNIA.jpg?w=270

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/652068066/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Cannabis-reform-as-a-pathway-to-racial-justice-and-opportunity/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version