Quinta Jurecic

By Louis Serino

Quinta Jurecic is a Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution. She is a Senior Editor at Lawfare, where she was previously the Managing Editor, and a contributing writer at The Atlantic. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times as well as the Washington Post, where she served as an editorial writer. She is the co-host of the Lawfare Podcast’s “Arbiters of Truth” series on misinformation and disinformation, social media platforms and the online information ecosystem.

