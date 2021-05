Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 13:15 Hits: 4

Consumer prices rose at the fastest rate in more than a decade as the recovering U.S. economy pushes inflation higher, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor DepartmentThe consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/553050-inflation-jumps-as-coronavirus-rebound-spurs-demand