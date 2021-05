Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 14:27 Hits: 4

A group of Senate Democrats on Wednesday introduced legislation to end the carried-interest tax break that benefits investment managers after President Biden also called for scrapping the tax preference as part of his human infrastructure plan.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/553073-senate-democrats-offer-bill-to-scrap-tax-break-for-investment-managers