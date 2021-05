Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 22:58

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that House Democrats want to make the expansion of the child tax credit (CTC) permanent, after President Biden proposed extending the increased credit amount through 2025.“We want to have it longer,” she...

