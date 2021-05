Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 08 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Republicans are seizing on disappointing jobs data to argue that President Biden’s spending and tax plans are already causing a slowdown in the economy.Friday’s jobs report — which showed U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs in April, far below...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/552443-republicans-attack-biden-agenda-after-disappointing-jobs-report