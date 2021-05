Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

The U.S. economy added 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose to 6.1 percent, an unexpectedly poor showing falling well below expectations.The meager showing exposed unexpected gaps in a recovery that some economists were fretting...

