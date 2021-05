Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 07 May 2021 18:48 Hits: 4

The IRS is facing a backlog of tax returns as the May 17 filing deadline approaches, leading to millions of Americans experiencing delays in receiving their refunds.The IRS said on a webpage updated Friday that as of April 30, it had 17.1...

