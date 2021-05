Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that the department may run out of ways to prevent a default this summer if the president and Congress fail to reach a deal to raise the legal limit on the national debt.The so-called debt ceiling was...

