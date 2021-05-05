Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 19:51 Hits: 2

Source: Joseph Vonasek, Robert Lee, Compensation & Benefits Review, OnlineFirst, April 5, 2021

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

This article is an analysis of 31 defined benefit police and fire pension plans of 20 municipalities in Florida. The authors conducted a similar assessment of these same plans ten years earlier to determine the fiscal impact of these plans due to state mandates that accompany state funding for each of these plans. The current study analyzes key measures of fiscal health over the last ten years for these same plans to ascertain whether the fiscal condition of these plans remained constant, that is, whether underfunded plans continued to be questionably managed and whether well-funded plans continued to be fiscally stable considering economic trends and the lessening of state mandates on the use of state funding for these plans. The findings show that the overwhelming majority of the plans neither significantly changed their financial condition nor their general ranking among the plans evaluated.

The post Police and Fire Pensions in Florida: A Comparison of Conditions After 10 Years appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/05/police-and-fire-pensions-in-florida-a-comparison-of-conditions-after-10-years.htm