Trillion-dollar reversals and the prospects for tech dynamism

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 6

By Bret Swanson

Verizon’s sale of AOL and Yahoo to Apollo Capital for around $5 billion — a modest sum for two tech titans of yesterday — contrasts acutely with the stratospheric valuations of Big Tech today. But it may serve as a useful lens to examine some of the biggest policy questions of the 2020s.

Are dynamism and the potential for growth still alive? Are tech giants too big and impervious to competition? How do we encourage upstarts, rivals, and entirely new industries without crushing the existing winners?

via Twenty20

In 2000, the market valued AOL at $224 billion and Yahoo at $115 billion — staggering sums at the time. Meanwhile, Apple was facing a highly uncertain future, valued at just $17 billion (or one-twentieth of AOL and Yahoo). Now, Apple is the world’s largest firm, with a market cap of $2.3 trillion.

Today, America’s five largest technology companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Facebook — sport a combined market value of $8.35 trillion, nearly 25 percent of the S&P 500. They are very different companies, but they have built the core digital platforms of the modern economy. In many ways, $8 trillion doesn’t begin to reflect their contributions.

One big question, however, is whether they have cemented ownership of our information infrastructure. Or whether they, like AOL and Yahoo before them, are vulnerable to competition, mistakes, changes in taste, tech revolutions, or the innovator’s dilemma, which spares few firms, no matter how well managed.

Do digital network effects — explosive demand-side economies of scale — create a new kind of firm, one more resistant to these challenges and thus more capable of sustaining long-term monopoly? Or will these firms, like all before them, begin showing signs of wear and tear as they struggle with the downsides of scale and age?

Since we cannot predict the future, the best thing we can do is keep the paths of innovation for upstarts free and clear. This includes the often counterintuitive insight that overregulating the current giants might in fact be doing them a competitive favor. The big guys always have more resources for navigating complex bureaucratic rules.

A small but heartening sign was Wyoming’s recent enshrinement of a new type of limited liability corporation (LLC) for decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). A DAO might be thought of as a virtual firm created on a blockchain. It can attract capital via the sale of crypto assets or tokens, create ownership and voting rules with smart contracts, and interface with other DAOs via the magic of digital interoperability. In theory, it can wrap many of the essential functions of a company into a virtual package.

One puzzle of crypto assets has been their legal treatment. Are they currencies, securities, commodities, or what? The Securities and Exchange Commission and others are still sorting it out. But DAOs as LLCs might help us mine this particular vein of the crypto story. We don’t yet know just how powerful DAOs will be. In the beginning, many tech revolutions look like toys. But DAOs are one arm of the larger crypto galaxy, and crypto in turn could be the type of orthogonal challenger to some of today’s tech titans. Not necessarily a direct competitor, but an entirely new digital landscape.

At the other end of the spectrum is California, which has been chasing away many of its most creative people and firms with punitive rules, which, against all common sense, seem designed to overthrow the very upstart ethos that changed the world and delivered generations of historic wealth.

Among the many entrepreneurial repellents it is deploying, California’s 2019 law known as AB5 required Uber and DoorDash drivers, among other “gig economy” workers such as freelance writers, to be classified as employees rather than contractors. Its provisions have been softened, exempting many drivers and a host of independent contractors. But the remaining “ABC test” effectively means all nonexempt workers must be classified as employees. Other states and the federal government are now contemplating similar ABC rules.

This upgrade in employment status may seem generous. Don’t employees get better benefits and protections than contractors do? But adding cost and complication to jobs will reduce those jobs at the margin and drive up costs for consumers, too. A chief attraction of gig jobs is flexibility for both the worker and the platform, which seeks to keep costs low enough that consumers are able and willing to pay for the extra convenience. If gig jobs are regulated away, we are left with the status quo ante of traditional taxi driving, grocery clerking, software coding, and newspaper reporting. There is nothing wrong with these traditional jobs. But insisting on full employment for a few ends up reducing choice for everyone. And it probably ends up cutting income for lots of young people, retirees, and second-job workers who really need the money. The minimum wage of an unemployable “employee” is zero.

There’s an endless array of policies and cultural incentives that drive dynamism over the long term. No one policy can kill or spark American ingenuity. But as long as we’re on the topic, raising the capital gains tax to 43 percent — for a combined 50-plus percent in some states and 57 percent in California — is not a way to get more explosive entrepreneurship and innovation, which is the most efficient way to keep the current Big Tech firms honest and hungry.

The post Trillion-dollar reversals and the prospects for tech dynamism appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/trillion-dollar-reversals-and-the-prospects-for-tech-dynamism/