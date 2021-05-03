Should the FCC’s economic analyses be overseen by the White House?

Articles

By Mark Jamison

A 2019 Department of Justice (DOJ) opinion concluded that the president may direct independent agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to submit regulatory actions for review, including cost-benefit analyses of the intended actions. I’ll defer to others on whether such a move is legal, but White House control of FCC regulatory analysis is a bad idea. A better idea is to set transparent standards for such analyses, including public review.

The FCC meeting room in Washington, DC, December 14, 2017, via Reuters

The presidential authority in question is the regulatory review process prescribed by Executive Order 12866, which provides standards for regulatory action and planning. Independent agencies such as the FCC are exempt from requirements to submit significant regulatory actions to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) for review. For non-independent agencies, OIRA provides opinions on proposed regulations and the required cost-benefit analyses. If OIRA and the agency proposing the regulation disagree and cannot resolve their disagreement, then the president or vice president (if the president so chooses) resolves the dispute.

The requirements of Executive Order 12866 have greatly improved regulation in the US. Prior to these requirements, government agencies sometimes followed their own interests and created costly regulations that provided few benefits, if any. The White House review is important because OIRA has the incentive to ensure the weighting of costs and benefits reflects White House policy priorities rather than personal agendas of unelected agency personnel. OIRA’s views can be less myopic than those of the agencies, helping provide consistency across agencies and ensuring that agencies see the bigger picture.

The danger of requiring White House approval of FCC analyses is that the process could politicize the analyses. One particular FCC action demonstrated this problem: the 2015 net neutrality decision, which was made under pressure from the Barack Obama White House. Apparently because of the political influence, the order contained little economic analysis, and the economics that were included were wrong. A few years later, then-Chairman Ajit Pai recognized the dangers of playing fast and loose with economics and formed the Office of Economics and Analytics (OEA), directing that it subject pending agency decisions to rigorous economic analysis.

Given that the Joe Biden FCC could undo Pai’s good work, it might seem like a good idea to bring independent agency decisions and analyses under OIRA review. But that would be an incorrect conclusion. The very incentives that make OIRA good for reviewing actions by other agencies make it a poor choice for reviewing independent agencies that regulate infrastructure, such as power lines and pipelines (regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) or radio spectrum and wire/optical communications lines (regulated by the FCC).

These energy and communications infrastructures involve investment with decades-long planning horizons. In contrast, a typical planning horizon for the White House is the amount of time to the next important election — generally less than four years. So knowing that regulatory rules could change with political whims, infrastructure businesses would optimize for the short run. Three decades of academic research have shown that politicized regulation of infrastructure creates inefficiency and restricts infrastructure expansion.

Although OIRA oversight of FCC actions is a bad idea, politically driven FCC activities in the past show that imposing standards would be valuable. This could be done by simply incorporating Pai’s requirements into an updated Executive Order 12866. More specifically, the president would require that independent agencies have an economics office similar to the FCC’s OEA (many have such offices, but it isn’t required); that such offices must provide decision makers with complete economic analysis of benefits, costs, and other economic impacts of significant proposed decisions; and that regulatory impact analyses be transparent so stakeholders know whether they conform to the best practices outlined in the Office of Management and Budget’s Circular A-4.

