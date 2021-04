Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 21:42 Hits: 3

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, reported big earnings for the start of 2021 during a call Monday. The Silicon Valley giant reported a total revenue of $55.3 billion, marking a 34 percent increase from the end of the first quarter of 2020.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/550574-alphabet-reports-strong-start-for-2021