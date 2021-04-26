Maybe the US corporate tax should be lower, not higher

Articles

By James Pethokoukis

It wouldn’t be calamitous if the top US corporate tax rate were raised to 28 percent from the current and historically low rate of 21 percent, a level President Biden has suggested. Sub-optimal and directionally wrong if you want more domestic US business investment, but not calamitous. It also wouldn’t be crazy, however, if the top rate were a lot lower. Not crazy at all — although much of econ Twitter would almost certainly treat the idea as such.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the investments in the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Vice President Kamala Harris looked on as President Biden delivered remarks and answered questions about corporate tax raises. Via REUTERS/Leigh Vogel/Pool/Sipa USA.

Think about it: While a corporation isn’t a person, it is an institution that consists of people and through which people generate economic activity. So the burden of corporate taxation is borne by people, namely shareholders and workers. Also, think about the real-world impact of the corporate income tax. As my AEI colleague Alan Viard recently noted:

The corporate income tax penalizes businesses that operate in corporate form rather than as partnerships and penalizes corporations that finance investment with equity rather than debt. In the broader context of the global economy, America’s corporate income tax also penalizes corporations that invest and book profits in the United States and operate with a US corporate charter.

In other words, reducing corporate income tax rates should increase real investment in the US (because the tax cut lets companies keep more of the profits from those investments, making such investments more lucrative), as well as the amount of profits booked in the US. And more investment should translate eventually into higher worker productivity and higher worker wages. Of course, I would advise against starting trade wars if you are looking to increase business investment by cutting taxes unless you want to risk the former offsetting the latter.

But wait, who would potentially get taxed more if corporations were taxed less, maybe much less? Before the Trump tax cuts, Viard co-authored a proposal that would have replaced the current tax code with a 15 percent flat tax, shifting most of the tax burden to shareholders by taxing annual dividends and capital gains at ordinary income rates. If that last part sounds familiar, it’s because Biden also wants to equalize personal labor and capital income tax rates.

But the president would additionally raise corporate tax rates to help pay for his spending agenda. A better option would be both fiscally sound and more economically efficient, such as a VAT, a carbon tax, or a combo of the two. Although the reopening, stimulus-fueled economy is roaring right now, we don’t want to sink back into the old “new normal” in 2023 and beyond. Washington needs to think hard about what a pro-growth tax code — that also raises adequate revenue — should look like.

