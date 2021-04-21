Asian American and Pacific Islander Women and the Wage Gap

Articles

Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families, Fact Sheet, March 2021

…Today this means that Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women who work full time, year-round are paid as little as 52 cents for every dollar paid to white, nonHispanic men, as Burmese women are. Asian American women overall are paid just 87 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The wages of AAPI women are driven down by a number of current factors including gender and racial discrimination, workplace harassment, job segregation and the devaluing of jobs dominated by women, and the lack of support for family caregiving, which is still most often performed by women.

