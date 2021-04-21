The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Black Women and the Wage Gap

Category: Economy Hits: 0

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families, Fact Sheet, March 2021
…Today this means that Black women in the United States who work full time, year-round are typically paid just 63 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The wages of Black women are driven down by a number of current factors including gender and racial discrimination, workplace harassment, job segregation and a lack of workplace policies that support family caregiving, which is still most often performed by women. Overall, women employed full time, year-round are typically paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men.

The post Black Women and the Wage Gap appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2021/04/black-women-and-the-wage-gap.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version