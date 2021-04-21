Black Women and the Wage Gap

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 18:03 Hits: 0

Source: National Partnership for Women & Families, Fact Sheet, March 2021

…Today this means that Black women in the United States who work full time, year-round are typically paid just 63 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men. The wages of Black women are driven down by a number of current factors including gender and racial discrimination, workplace harassment, job segregation and a lack of workplace policies that support family caregiving, which is still most often performed by women. Overall, women employed full time, year-round are typically paid 82 cents for every dollar paid to men.

